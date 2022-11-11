Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $182.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $228.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average of $175.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 463.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 123.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 53.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 37,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

