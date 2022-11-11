Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $182.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $228.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average of $175.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 463.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 123.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 53.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 37,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Analyst Recommendations for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

