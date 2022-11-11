Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVNW. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.75. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,166.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aviat Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $2,052,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

