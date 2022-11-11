Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.
Avid Technology Price Performance
AVID opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.28. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
