Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

AVID opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.28. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

