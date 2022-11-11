Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 5,506.3% in October

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 5,506.3% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Aviva Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Aviva has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.96.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviva (AVVIY)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.