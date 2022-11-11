Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 5,506.3% in October

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 5,506.3% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aviva Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Aviva has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 485 ($5.58) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,675 ($30.80) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($5.53) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.37) to GBX 555 ($6.39) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

