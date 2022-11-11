Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

