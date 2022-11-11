Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Avnet Stock Performance
Shares of AVT stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21.
Avnet Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avnet (AVT)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.