Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,629,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 178.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

