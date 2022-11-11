B. Riley Weighs in on Ducommun Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ducommun in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ducommun’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

DCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ducommun Trading Up 4.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

DCO opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 46.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 235,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 10.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

