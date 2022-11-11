Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Banc of California Stock Performance
Banc of California stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California
About Banc of California
Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
