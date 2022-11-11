Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

About Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,850,000 after buying an additional 183,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after buying an additional 62,162 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after buying an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

