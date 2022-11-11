Bank of America Lowers Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) to Neutral

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

