Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.97

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.97 and traded as low as $8.37. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 124,453 shares.

Bank of China Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.