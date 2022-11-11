Base Resources (LON:BSE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.76

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.76 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.70 ($0.17). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 14.85 ($0.17), with a volume of 210,073 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Base Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.76. The firm has a market cap of £176.11 million and a P/E ratio of 247.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.55.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.