Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given New €80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €81.00 ($81.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($79.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €77.00 ($77.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($69.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.9 %

BAYRY opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.