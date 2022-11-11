Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 16.6 %

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $44.16 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $95.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

