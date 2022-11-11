Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $136.35

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.35 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 137.80 ($1.59). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 137.80 ($1.59), with a volume of 130,317 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 170 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £212.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.35.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.