Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSY. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,014,186.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,790 shares of company stock worth $13,786,454 over the last three months. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

