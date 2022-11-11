Biglari (NYSE:BH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Biglari Price Performance

NYSE:BH opened at $146.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $334.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.67. Biglari has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $128.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 33.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Biglari by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Biglari by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biglari during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Biglari by 39.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

