Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $212.31

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.31 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 215.50 ($2.48). Billington shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.42), with a volume of 5,139 shares trading hands.

Billington Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.31. The stock has a market cap of £27.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About Billington

(Get Rating)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.