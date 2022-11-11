Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $212.31

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 212.31 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 215.50 ($2.48). Billington shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.42), with a volume of 5,139 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.31. The company has a market cap of £27.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,262.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.
