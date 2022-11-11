Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept Stock Performance

BIOC stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Further Reading

