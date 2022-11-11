Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Stock Performance
BIOC stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.40.
Institutional Trading of Biocept
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
