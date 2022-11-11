BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Chardan Capital

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BiomX Stock Performance

Shares of PHGE opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BiomX in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in BiomX by 200.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 213,959 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

