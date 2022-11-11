Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Trading 11.1% Higher

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.94 and last traded at C$6.89. 129,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 90,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$373.18 million and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.17.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$607.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.