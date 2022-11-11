BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.25.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
BlackLine Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
