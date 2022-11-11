Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 4,477.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

