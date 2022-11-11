Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $400.50

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($4.61) and traded as high as GBX 468.35 ($5.39). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 458.50 ($5.28), with a volume of 58,422 shares traded.

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 404.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 400.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £374.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2,084.09.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

Bloomsbury Publishing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bloomsbury Publishing

In related news, insider Nigel Newton sold 97,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.76), for a total value of £402,307.43 ($463,220.99).

(Get Rating)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.