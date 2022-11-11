BMO Capital Markets Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.36.

FRU opened at C$16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.54. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$10.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry bought 5,000 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$403,500.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

