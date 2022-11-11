BMO Capital Markets Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$21.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

EFN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.22.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$17.94 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$18.67. The company has a market cap of C$7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$288.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

