BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €68.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €67.00 ($67.00) to €68.00 ($68.00) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($67.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($63.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($62.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($65.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Up 4.7 %

BNPQY stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.