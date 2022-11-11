Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
BDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of BDN opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
