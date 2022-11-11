Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

BDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of BDN opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

