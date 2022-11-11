Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Sells $3,621,380.80 in Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $168.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after buying an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,352,000 after buying an additional 463,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,708,000 after buying an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after buying an additional 674,921 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

