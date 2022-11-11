Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Broadstone Net Lease’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share.

BNL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

