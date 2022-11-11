Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNLGet Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Broadstone Net Lease’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share.

BNL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

