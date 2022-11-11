Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Broadwind by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Broadwind by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

