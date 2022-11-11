Brokers Issue Forecasts for EQB Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EQB in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.44.

EQB Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$54.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$48.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.77. EQB has a 12 month low of C$44.81 and a 12 month high of C$82.21.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.60 million.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

