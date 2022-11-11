Brokers Offer Predictions for Information Services Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Information Services Group in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Information Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Information Services Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 21.33%.

Information Services Group Trading Up 10.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $272.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6,274.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,741,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,780 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $13,792,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 1,206.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,869 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $3,201,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 230.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 283,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

