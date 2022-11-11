BTIG Research Trims PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Target Price to $46.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $68.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $689.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PAR Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PAR Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in PAR Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 399,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.