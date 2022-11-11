Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,952 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,871 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.15. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

