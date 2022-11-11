Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CALA. HC Wainwright raised Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of CALA opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.66. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $81,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

