Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.27. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 4,321 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $69,870.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 141,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,928.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann acquired 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $125,013.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,669.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 4,321 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $69,870.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,928.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,416 shares of company stock worth $276,784. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.