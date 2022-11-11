Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.61

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as low as $5.43. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 3,844 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 3.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
