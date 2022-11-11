Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.05. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 132,578 shares changing hands.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Down 13.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

