Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.86). Cannae had a negative net margin of 104.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

