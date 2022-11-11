Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

