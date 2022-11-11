Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.97

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.97 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 48.40 ($0.56). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 962,314 shares changing hands.

Card Factory Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £172.71 million and a PE ratio of 721.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.97.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, balloons, and gifts. It also provides cards for various occasions; and online personalized cards and gifts.

