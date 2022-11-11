Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAH. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

CAH stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

