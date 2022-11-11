Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 346.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James William Kupiec purchased 2,500 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 36,159 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $860,222.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,722.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.07. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Univest Sec lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.