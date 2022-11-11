Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FUN. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 4.3 %

Cedar Fair stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

About Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 363.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $391,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

