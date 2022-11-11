Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.
Cellectis Trading Up 12.6 %
CLLS opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
