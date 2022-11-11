Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Cellectis Trading Up 12.6 %

CLLS opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,587 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 12.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 112.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 134,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 30.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

