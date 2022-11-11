Centerra Gold Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.28.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of CG opened at C$7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.17. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.87.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$213.99 million for the quarter.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.