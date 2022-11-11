Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CENT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after buying an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.