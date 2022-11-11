Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 121.50 ($1.40).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.38) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 121 ($1.39) to GBX 144 ($1.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.12) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

CNA opened at GBX 83.89 ($0.97) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.78. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 63.38 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 93.88 ($1.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The stock has a market cap of £4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 838.86.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,914.70 ($2,204.61). Insiders purchased 7,815 shares of company stock worth $592,612 in the last three months.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

