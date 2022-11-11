Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Centrus Energy Stock Up 19.2 %
Centrus Energy stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.12. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $88.88.
About Centrus Energy
