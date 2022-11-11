Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 19.2 %

Centrus Energy stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.12. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $88.88.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

